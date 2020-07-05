Western Downs town targeted by thieves on a weekly basis

CRIME SPREE: Houses in Chinchilla continue to be target by thieves, with most break-in occurring over the weekend. Pic: Morgan Sette

CRIME SPREE: Houses in Chinchilla continue to be target by thieves, with most break-in occurring over the weekend. Pic: Morgan Sette

PROPERTY crime continues to plague Chinchilla, with offenders helping themselves to another family’s home this weekend.

Between 5pm on Friday and 10.45am Saturday morning, July 4, a Wood St address was broken into with thieves taking off with a number a stolen items.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the owners of the house were away, so the person looking after the home wasn’t entirely sure what exactly was stolen.

“It looks like entry was gained through the window, they have removed the flyscreen,” he said.

Queensland Crime Statistics show since January, there has been 43 unlawful entry’s committed in Chinchilla.

Just last week a home on Birkett was broken into on June 30, although nothing was stolen as offenders were spooked off.

In response to the recent break-ins, Chinchilla police officer-in-charge sergeant Andrew Irvine said last week that police need the communities help to keep offenders at bay by doing their best to lock up their homes and cars securely.

“People need to continue to look up, it will deter offenders,” he said.

“If the doors on your house are locked, the windows can’t be opened from the outside, and your vehicle locked with the car keys well hidden - the chances of you being a victim of property crime are greatly reduced.”

Earlier this month a Chinchilla police spokesman said Sunday nights and Monday mornings are a peak time for this type of criminal activity.

“Late on Sunday evenings and the early hours of Monday mornings appear to be a popular time for thieves to sneak into unlocked houses and steal car keys that are easily accessible,” the spokesman said.

Police urge community members to come forward if they see or have seen any suspicious activities, by calling 131 444.