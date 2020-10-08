Western Downs town revives sport after two natural disasters

TENNIS REVIVAL: Warra Tennis Club will be installing new lights at their tennis courts, in an effort to revive the sport in the country town. Picture: Kevin Farmer

A TENNIS revival is being served up this year for a Western Downs town a decade after the sporting facilities were damaged in the 2010-2011 floods and left unrepaired due to record-breaking drought.

In a boost for the small community, the Warra Tennis Club Inc has received a grant from the State Government to install new lights for their courts, just in time for the summer season.

Club president Elissa Lucas said the lights will encourage the small community to take to the courts after the sun goes down, bringing some life back into the country town.

“The club has essentially been in recess for the last 10 years due to the floods in 20101-11, and it was really disappointing for the community,” she said.

“The club struggled to get onto its feet after that, and then the drought hit, and it was just a tough period for the town.”

Mrs Lucas said an influx of younger residents prompted this tennis resurrection, in an effort to make the town more “family friendly”.

“As we’re coming into summer, it’s going to be very hot out here, so the ability to get the lights in will mean we can actually start running night tennis,” she said.

“So everyone in our community can come and have a hit out, or just hang socially with some barbecues and drinks.”

After moving back to Warra recently with her family, Mrs Lucas took on the role of president in August, and has endeavoured to make night time tennis a reality.

“A lot of other rural communities have started to have more young people coming back,” Mrs Lucas said.

“Infrastructure in small towns like these is important, as it’s a way to bring people together.”

The club already has up to 50 members, ranging from Mrs Lucas’ six-month-old daughter, to a 94-year-old tennis dynamo.

The lights are scheduled to be turned on just before Christmas, with weekly tennis meets slated to begin shortly afterwards.