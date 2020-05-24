Western Downs to receive upgrades to roads and facilities

UPGRADE: Facilites and roads on the Western Downs will be upgrade under a new program. Photo: Brett Smith from Dronesmith.

UPGRADE: Facilites and roads on the Western Downs will be upgrade under a new program. Photo: Brett Smith from Dronesmith.

THE Western Downs Regional Council has secured $3.4 million through the new Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program (LRCIP) to improve roads and community facilities.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud said on Friday that this multimillion-dollar investment will support local jobs and businesses on the Western Downs and boost local economies struggling under the effects of COVID-19.

“One of my top goals as the member for Maranoa is to keep improving our public infrastructure, highways and roads for safety, more efficient movement of goods, so that we are better connected with our community and to boost tourism,” she said.

“Under the LRCIP, eligible road projects include constructing or improving bridges and tunnels, street lighting, and heavy vehicle facilities such as rest areas.

“Projects to improve public infrastructure include upgrading bicycle and walking paths, community facilities, picnic shelters and barbecue facilities at parks.

“The LRCIP is based on the successful Roads to Recovery program and will enable local councils to deliver priority projects with a focus on upgrades and maintenance to local roads and community infrastructure.

“I will be working closely with council to make sure projects get under way to support jobs and businesses as soon as possible.”

The Federal Government is delivering a $1.8 billion boost to for road and community projects through local governments across Australia – $500 million through the Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program and the bringing forward of $1.3 billion of the 2020-21 Financial Assistance Grant payment.

Guidelines for the Program will be provided directly to local governments by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications.