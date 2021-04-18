Western Downs to get state’s first inland OzFish chapter

PROTECTING OUR WATERWAYS: Western Downs chapter executives Ron Hinds, Peter Delaforce and Ethan Ward ready to help conserve the region’s ecosystem. Picture: Contributed

PROTECTING OUR WATERWAYS: Western Downs chapter executives Ron Hinds, Peter Delaforce and Ethan Ward ready to help conserve the region’s ecosystem. Picture: Contributed

Keen Western Downs fishermen have banded together with the conversation charity OzFish Unlimited to rejuvenate and protect waterways within the region.

Supported by BCF Boating, Camping, Fishing stores, OzFish Unlimited is the fasting growing recreational fishing organisation, motivated to support fishers who want to improve their local waterways by undertaking habitat restoration work.

Local businessman and fishing enthusiast Peter Delaforce will be the chapter president, and was thrilled to get the group up and running.

“We have a great opportunity now to develop and rejuvenate our new fishing reserve on Dogwood Creek which is a main feeder into the Condamine river,” Mr Delaforce said.

“This area has the best Murray cod and golden perch on offer in Queensland and it’s worth protecting.

“We will also be focusing on the reintroduction of riparian vegetation into Karingal Reserve in Miles.

“Local anglers are on the water every day and have a good idea what needs to be fixed in their local waterway.”

In the Western Downs region, native fish are under threat by invasive European carp which compete with these fish for food and shelter.

Widespread loss of fish habitat across Australia has contributed to a decline in fish numbers in nearly all of the nation’s waterways.

The new chapter will also be looking at the impact of litter, fish passage, in stream structures, the introduction of fish screens on irrigation pumps and riparian planting projects.

Volunteers are already at work developing a new fishing reserve in the region, and called on new members who want to help improve fish habitat and make local fishing better.

OzFish Project Officer for the Northern Basin Harry Davey said the new chapter was incredibly important for Queensland.

“With fires, flood and the drought our local fish have really suffered and that has specifically impacted our inland rivers,” Mr Davey said.

“Healthy fish habitats are important for the future of fishing but they also support important socio-economic activities like tourism bringing more people to regional areas.”

The chapter will cover Dalby, Warra, Chinchilla, Miles, Drillham and Dulacca on the Warrego Highway heading west, and Condamine and Wandoan on the Leichhardt Highway heading north.”

Interested community members are invited to hear more about OzFish at the upcoming Miles Hooked On Fishing Competition commencing on July 9.

The annual classic will be a two-day event with thousands of dollars’ worth of prizes to give away, yabby races, casting competitions, live music and more.

All entries will get the chance to catch the Containers for Change $1,000 tagged fish.

If you would like to know more about the classic or become a member of the new chapter, head to OzFish online here or contact 1800 431 308.

