Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
STOLEN: Four motorises eskies worth over two thousand dollars have been stolen from O'Shea's Windsor Hotel in Dalby. Pic: Supplied.
STOLEN: Four motorises eskies worth over two thousand dollars have been stolen from O'Shea's Windsor Hotel in Dalby. Pic: Supplied.
News

Western Downs thieves take off with pub’s motorised Eskys

Peta McEachern
4th Jan 2020 4:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR motorised Eskys worth over two thousand dollars have been stolen from O'Shea's Windsor Hotel in Dalby.

Hotel manager Collin Hunt said a staff member noticed they were missing on Friday, January 3.

"He thought I'd moved them somewhere, and I thought he'd moved them - turns out someone moved them for us," Mr Hunt said.

"They've gone missing sometime between the Friday before Christmas and Boxing Day.

"Unfortunately the shipping container (they were kept in) hadn't been locked."

Mr Hunt said the Windsor Hotel has been using the Eskys for three years for charity and social events at the pub.

"We usually run Esky races as part of our promotions and they were going to be run on Australia Day - we're going to do pig races now instead,"

"The containers have been there for four years and no one has touched them, then all of a sudden it's Christmas and this happens… it's a sign of the times.

"They are unique so I'm hoping people might recognise them."

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Service said investigations are continuing into the matter.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Dalby Police station on (07) 4669 9222.

australia day dalby crime dalby police motorised esky osheas windsor hotel stolen property

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'I find confidence sexy': Meet the real farmer Alex

        premium_icon 'I find confidence sexy': Meet the real farmer Alex

        News He's about to break his self-proclaimed 'woman drought' on national television.

        Roma man found dead on property

        premium_icon Roma man found dead on property

        News Neighbours found him at his home at 8.55am.

        Local races scratched for Bell Race Day

        premium_icon Local races scratched for Bell Race Day

        News ONGOING dry conditions have caused Bell's races to be cancelled.

        BREAKING: 47yo Charleville man charged with rape

        premium_icon BREAKING: 47yo Charleville man charged with rape

        News Police charged the man after a teenage girl was allegedly assaulted on New Year’s...