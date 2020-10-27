Western Downs students’ horizon’s expanded at careers expo

THE Western Downs Careers Expo was bigger and better than ever with more than 40 stalls to help guide, inform and employ, the region’s next generation of young adults.

Three schools converged at the Chinchilla Showgrounds on Thursday, October 22, to network with local business, and learn about what career options are available when the 2020 school year comes to an end.

BRIGHT FUTURES: The Chinchilla Police had a great turnout at their stall, with a large amount of students expressing interest in the Queensland Police Force. Pic: Peta McEachern

Given it’s been a particularly challenging year with the pandemic, Chinchilla State High School principal Ian Insley said it was more important than ever that students within our region were given the opportunity to attend the expo.

“For us it so important to provide our children with opportunities, a lot of our students never get the opportunity to go to Toowoomba or Brisbane to see what universities and Tafe have to offer, and other training organisations, or even getting access to so many business that are looking to employ our young people – and that’s the goal,” Mr Insley said.

“Other schools have actually cut these types of programs out this year because of COVID-19, so we’re really excited that not only our school is responding well, but also that businesses are on board and want to help support this event…for me it’s vital that we have been able to go ahead this year.”

BRIGHT FUTURES: Chinchilla State High School principal Ian Insley with a group of students at the Western Downs Careers Expo in Chinchilla, on Thursday October 22, 2020. Pic: Peta McEachern

Students from Year 9, 10, 11, and 12 from Chinchilla, Miles and Proston were at the event, and Mr Insely said the younger students gained a lot from the experience.

“Not only will kids get work experience out of this, traineeships - hopefully as they are talking to employers and trainers about subject selection,” he said.

“For our 10s and 11s this is so important, because our 11s are still working out what they want to do, but our 10s haven’t started their senior year yet, so they still have time to work out what subject they need to do and target the right areas.”

BRIGHT FUTURES: CS Energy team with Daniel Griggs - Far right is Kogan Creek Power Station Administrator Ali Rigg. Pic: Peta McEachern

School leaver Daniel Griggs has already secured himself an electrical instrumentation apprenticeship with CS Energy, he said CSHS has been supporting his passion for the trade since Year 10.

Through the schools Taste a Trade program, Daniel said, “over the years I did work experience with CS, and developed a connection, and networked with them, and so I applied for the apprenticeship this year and got it”.

CS Energy Station Administrator at the Kogan Creek Power Station Ali Rigg said she’s excited to welcome three CSHS school leavers into the CS Energy family.

“What I think is brilliant is the fact that they are all local kids, straight out of the high school – it’s just a fantastic opportunity for them,” she said.

“For the next couple of years, they have secure employment within a local company, and if their family is here, they can stay local, and not have to worry about travelling - they’ll have support in the workplace and support at home.

“CS energy, from my perspective, they really look after their kids, from the day they start they are mentored… (we) really look after and values the apprentices and trainees that come in.”

Ms Rigg said CS Energy will bring to recruitment for the next round of apprentices and trainees in the third quarter of 2021.

BRIGHT FUTURES: Daniel Griggs, Thomas Watson, and Breanna Collins. Pic: Peta McEachern

The other two CSHS school leavers joining CS Energy next year are; Breanna Collins with a business and administration traineeship, and Thomas Watson with a mechanical fitter apprenticeship.

Breanna said she already has some experience in business and is keen to learn more, although isn’t afraid to mix things up down the line.

“I’m going to see how much I enjoy this and how far it takes me, I might also go into university to further my studies,” she said.