Western Downs shows to return stronger than ever in 2021

SHOWTIME: Frank Chiverton with Darcy Ashford and Elsie Ashford at the Dalby Show in 2018. Picture: File

SHOWTIME: Frank Chiverton with Darcy Ashford and Elsie Ashford at the Dalby Show in 2018. Picture: File

WESTERN Downs shows will be returning with a bang after receiving a windfall of funding from the Federal Government for their 2021 events.

The Dalby, Chinchilla, and Wandoan shows will receive a total of $43,621 under the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program to help ease cashflow pressures and cover costs after cancelling their 2020 show due to COVID-19.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud said shows and field days were uniquely Australian and provide huge economic spin-offs for communities as well as opportunities for the businesses and services who exhibit.

“They also help to maintain our farmers’ competitive edge by providing an outlet for new ideas, new technologies and new ways of working to be shared,” he said.

“I am very pleased the Dalby, Chinchilla and Wandoan shows are able to access this funding to help get them through this tough period and out the other side in a sound position to host again in 2021,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Next year is looking so much brighter and I know this support will be fantastic boost for our volunteers, families and school kids.”

READ MORE:

Reducing isolation and funding tourism part of $65k funding

CRIME WRAP: Health service raided, teen arrested for threats

Dalby mum in court for third public brawl this year



In addition to $2,260 through the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field days program, the Wandoan Show Society this year received $124,000 to upgrade the Willacy Pavilion and Juandah Pavilion at the Wandoan Memorial Racing and Recreational Reserve through the Agricultural Show Development Grants program.

18 shows across Maranoa will receive a total $310,637.28 under the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program. This is in addition to more than $3.43 million in infrastructure funding granted to 13 Maranoa show societies through the Agricultural Show Development Grants program.

Western Downs shows funded under the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program: