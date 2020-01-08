Western Downs shooter chasing Olympic selection

SHOOTING SUCCESS: Breanna Collins is among the nations best women’s trap shooters competing for Olympic selection next week.

Finishing her 2019 year strong, setting a new junior record and winning a bronze medal at the Oceania Championships in November, local shooter Breanna Collins has received possibly the biggest news of her career so far to start off 2020.

The 17-year-old has had the Commonwealth and Olympic Games set in her sights within the next 10 years, but she could be reaching that goal as soon as this year if she is at the top of her game.

Collins will join 29 of Australia’s best men and women trap and skeet shooters, who will contest at the Commonwealth and National Championships at Newcastle, between January 13 and 18 in the hope of gaining Australian team selection for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I’m a bit nervous because I’ve had a break from shooting over the Christmas period but I’m getting back into it now,” she said.

Competing against previous women’s Olympic and 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games gold medallists and with only a two person quota for women’s trap shooting, she will have a mammoth task ahead of her.

“We are very fortunate to have an immense pool of talented trap and skeet shooters who have all registered MQS’s. And, they’re going to need to bring their best individual performances to gain Olympic team selection over the next three months,” explained Shooting Australian National High Performance Director, Adam Sachs.

“Australia has won 15 Tokyo Olympic Games quota positions across all shooting disciplines, and six of these will be filled by men’s and women’s trap and skeet athletes. We will also field two teams in the trap mixed team’s event from the individual trap athletes selected to our Olympic team,” said Sachs.

Breanna Collins at the Oceania Championships in November where she won a bronze medal for Australia.

The highest score she has ever shot is 1.07 and to qualify for the Olympics she has to have a shoot score between 1.16-1.25. However she has three chances to qualify, one at the Commonwealth and Nationals, one qualifying event in Melbourne and one qualifying event in either Sydney or Brisbane.

“My goal for this year is make the Junior World Cup in Germany and being selected for the Olympics or Commonwealth Games is a huge privilege alone,” she said

“I’m just so proud of myself and I never thougt I would get this far.”