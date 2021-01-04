Menu
WET WEATHER: A storm skipping past the township of Chinchilla on Sunday, October 25. Pic: Peta McEachern
News

Western Downs set for drenching as trough moves across region

Peta McEachern
4th Jan 2021 1:33 PM
As a slow-moving trough moves across the Western Downs over the next four days, the region could see over 100mm of rainfall.

During the first week of January 2011, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist James Prescott said most of the rain is likely to fall on Wednesday and Thursday, with 20 to 50mm forecast for Chinchilla and Dalby.

“If you’re under a storm cloud, on those days there could be up to 70 to 80mm of rainfall,” he said.

“There is also the small chance of heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding.”

On Monday, January 4, through to Wednesday, Mr Prescott said less rainfall is likely, with 5 to 10 mm falling on those days.

Although if you happen to find yourself under the right cloud, you may see 20 to 40 mm of rain.

