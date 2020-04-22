Western Downs sees unlikely boom in chicken sales

SOLD OUT: Rural supply stores have seen a boom in chicken and gardening sales as people bunker in at home. Pic: Matthew Vasilescu

AS THE community follows COVID-19 travel restrictions and social distancing guidelines, rural supply stores have seen a boom in chicken and gardening sales as people bunker in at home.

Customer service employee at Tara Rural Supplies Shari Banks said she has worked at the store for an interesting four months seeing the effects the drought, floods, and now a global pandemic has had on the business.

Ms Banks said now that people are home more often and have more spare time, there has been increase in specific products.

“Recently we have had an increase in seedlings, planting supplies, potting mix, fencing, chooks and chickens, and basically any gardening supplies,” Ms Banks said.

“More people are trying to stay home to stop the spread of the virus and they need something to do instead of sitting inside, and it’s also exercise.”

An unlikely hot item seems to be chickens, the rural supply store sold a months’ worth of fowls in 24 for hours over Monday and Tuesday this week, April 20-21.

“We sold 100 chooks in 24 hours, no one bought a big amount it was separate orders here and there,” Ms Banks said.

“We only sell laying chickens and meat chickens... we only get a particular number (100) to sell every month or so.”

Seedling sales have at least doubled, Ms Banks said it’s the vegetable seeds getting snapped up the fastest.

“We sold about 1800 seedlings this month so far,” she said.

“People are getting their gardens going now that they have water… they also want to stay home and grow their own veggies.”

Those visiting Tara Rural Supplies at 46 Day St are welcome to shop in store as long as social distancing guidelines are followed, Ms Banks said customers can also order ahead to pick up or organise a delivery.

“People that don’t want to come into the shop, we can put their order out back and they can come and pick it up so there’s zero contact,” she said.

“We have also upped our deliveries and are doing a lot more - orders over $500 are free.”