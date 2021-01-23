Western Downs roads receive $2.75 million safety boost

MARANOA ROAD UPGRADES: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australian Agriculture Minister David Littleproud together with farmer Steven Tully outside Quilpie, Queensland, Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

The Western Downs will receive a $2.75 million investment into its roads as part of the Federal Government’s $2 billion Road Safety Program.

Roads across the Maranoa electorate will share in the $225 million allocated for Queensland under the program, joining with a further $64.6 million to be provided by the State Government.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud said the Federal Government’s funding will deliver lifesaving measures on roads in Maranoa to protect vulnerable road users.

“I’m proud to have secured a total $2,750,000 to deliver vital road safety upgrades across three major Western Downs roads,” Mr Littleproud said.

“This funding will deliver key lifesaving improvements such as widening and sealing to key heavy vehicle routes, culvert upgrades to allow two lane travel, median treatments to prevent head-on collisions and barriers to prevent run-off-road crashes and protect against roadside hazards.”

Mr Littleproud said he was pleased to see $2.2 million allocated to widen the Warrego Highway between Drillham and Dulacca, and a further $550,000 to install wide centre lines on the Warrego Highway between Brigalow and Chinchilla.

“These projects will also provide a much-needed boost to local jobs and the economy at a time when it couldn’t be needed more,” he said.

“This funding is subject to ‘use it or lose it’ provisions which means these projects will be delivered soon, if they aren’t, these funds will be reallocated.”

Tranche one of the Road Safety Program will deliver more than $43.4 million of road safety upgrades in Maranoa across 19 projects.

These projects include: