Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MARANOA ROAD UPGRADES: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australian Agriculture Minister David Littleproud together with farmer Steven Tully outside Quilpie, Queensland, Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
MARANOA ROAD UPGRADES: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australian Agriculture Minister David Littleproud together with farmer Steven Tully outside Quilpie, Queensland, Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
News

Western Downs roads receive $2.75 million safety boost

Sam Turner
23rd Jan 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Western Downs will receive a $2.75 million investment into its roads as part of the Federal Government’s $2 billion Road Safety Program.

Roads across the Maranoa electorate will share in the $225 million allocated for Queensland under the program, joining with a further $64.6 million to be provided by the State Government.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud said the Federal Government’s funding will deliver lifesaving measures on roads in Maranoa to protect vulnerable road users.

“I’m proud to have secured a total $2,750,000 to deliver vital road safety upgrades across three major Western Downs roads,” Mr Littleproud said.

“This funding will deliver key lifesaving improvements such as widening and sealing to key heavy vehicle routes, culvert upgrades to allow two lane travel, median treatments to prevent head-on collisions and barriers to prevent run-off-road crashes and protect against roadside hazards.”

READ MORE:

VOTE NOW: Crown the best cafe in Dalby

Grab a schooner and have a yarn with a Queensland great

Elderly Dalby man charged for allegedly assaulting 31yo

Mr Littleproud said he was pleased to see $2.2 million allocated to widen the Warrego Highway between Drillham and Dulacca, and a further $550,000 to install wide centre lines on the Warrego Highway between Brigalow and Chinchilla.

“These projects will also provide a much-needed boost to local jobs and the economy at a time when it couldn’t be needed more,” he said.

“This funding is subject to ‘use it or lose it’ provisions which means these projects will be delivered soon, if they aren’t, these funds will be reallocated.”

Tranche one of the Road Safety Program will deliver more than $43.4 million of road safety upgrades in Maranoa across 19 projects.

These projects include:

  • Warrego Highway wide centreline treatment between Brigalow and Chinchilla – $550,000
  • Warrego Highway widening between Drillham and Dulacca – $2,200,000
  • Warrego Highway curve widening and safer roadside near Blyth Creek – $550,000
  • D'Aguilar Highway, Burnett Highway, and Drayton Street intersection upgrade, Nanango – $110,000
  • Amiens Road, Thulimbah School Road, and Tennant Road intersection upgrade – $240,000
  • Cunningham Highway, Gladfield Back Road, and Goomburra Road intersection upgrade – $990,000
  • Carnarvon Highway and Moonie River Bridge guardrail and delineation upgrade – $550,000
  • Landsborough Highway pavement strengthening and widening between Winton and Kyuna – $3,630,000
  • Blackall – Jericho Road sealing – $4,400,000
  • Barcaldine – Aramac Road widening narrow seal – $3,870,000
  • Carnarvon Highway and Miscamble Street intersection upgrade, Roma – $830,000
  • Warrego Highway and Carnarvon Highway intersection upgrade, Roma – $8,650,000
  • Diamantina Developmental Road widening between Bedourie to Boulia – $2,150,000
  • Carnarvon Highway culvert upgrades between Roma and Injune – $1,650,000
  • Diamantina Developmental Road culvert upgrades – $1,100,000
  • Bulloo Developmental Road culvert upgrades – $1,650,000
  • Richmond – Winton Road sealing – $5,390,000
  • Burnett Highway between Nanango and Goomeri upgrade – $3,300,000
  • Wondai – Proston Road culvert upgrade – $1,650,000
david littleproud maranoa mp maranoa regional electorate western downs roads

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four armed men arrested after frightening Dalby home invasion

        Premium Content Four armed men arrested after frightening Dalby home...

        Crime Police will allege the four men stormed the home in broad daylight while armed before robbing the occupant. DETAILS:

        SWEET DELIGHTS: New Somerset business aims to go global

        Premium Content SWEET DELIGHTS: New Somerset business aims to go global

        Business Toogoolawah’s newest business has plans to take their operation national and...

        REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Premium Content REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Health Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has opened up

        60K jobs on line: PM’s harsh warning to Qld tourism

        Premium Content 60K jobs on line: PM’s harsh warning to Qld tourism

        Business Modelling predicts 60,000 Qld tourism jobs to go when JobKeeper ends