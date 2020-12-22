Menu
WINNERS ANNOUNCED: Jandowae's McUtchen Family has won first place in council’s Christmas decoration competition. Picture: Contributed
Council News

Western Downs residents deck the gumtrees this Christmas

Sam Turner
22nd Dec 2020 11:57 AM
The Western Downs has decked the gum trees this Christmas, with three regional household being crowned winners in council’s festive decoration competition.

Christmas Where the Gumtrees Grow encouraged rural residents to decorate their property entrances and letterboxes in festive cheer for a chance to win prizes sourced from local businesses.

Western Downs Regional Council mayor Paul McVeigh said the initiative generated community pride across the region.

Jandowae's McUtchen Family won first place. Picture: Contributed
“Christmas is all about our community coming together and celebrating with friends and family, and this competition is about spreading the festive spirit far and wide across our region,” he said.

“This competition also provided us with an opportunity to support a number of local businesses across the region by sourcing all prizes right here in the Western Downs.

“This year the weather presented some interesting challenges, with extremely hot days followed by periods of wind and rain throughout the entry period, so I congratulate the families who pushed past the weather and created something wonderful at their front gate.”

Tara's Merv and Linda Petersen won second place. Picture: Contributed
First prize was awarded to Jandowae’s McCutchen Family, while second prize went to Linda and Merv Petersen in Tara, and third to Dalby’s Angela Cook.

Bell’s Steven Donovan walked away with a Christmas ham as part of the lucky draw prize.

“Each and every entry we received was absolutely fantastic and I congratulate all the families who took part in this year's competition,” Cr McVeigh said.

Dalby's Angela Cook won third place. Picture: Contributed
2020 Christmas Where the Gumtrees Grow winners:

  • 1st Place – $500 Bunya Mountains Accommodation Voucher – McUtchen Family – Jandowae
  • 2nd Place – $300 Local Supermarket Voucher – Merv & Linda Petersen – Tara
  • 3rd Place – $200 Local Butcher Voucher – Angela Cook – Dalby
  • Lucky Draw – Steven Donovan – Bell
