DECK THE HALLS: The Philp Family in Tara with their Christmas decorations. Picture: WDRC
Council News

Western Downs residents asked to jingle all the highways

Sam Turner
11th Nov 2020 9:00 AM
RESIDENTS across the Western Downs are being asked to deck their driveways and decorate their letterboxes to celebrate the festive season.

Mayor Paul McVeigh said the Christmas Where the Gum Trees Grow competition was about coming together and celebrating as one community after a particularly difficult year.

“It's so important we take some time to be with friends and family and celebrate the festive season, and this competition is about spreading the spirit of Christmas right across the Western Downs,” he said.

The Neale Family in Moonie with their Christmas decorations. Picture: WDRC
“Last year we had over 20 households enter the inaugural competition, and we were blown away by the standard of festive cheer draped across rural letterboxes and entrances in various areas such as Moonie, Tara and Wandoan.

“It's so great to have the chance to celebrate our active, vibrant communities and I urge our rural residents to get involved and have some fun.”

The winning entry will receive a $500 Bunya Mountains accommodation voucher, second place will receive a $300 supermarket voucher, and third place will receive a $200 butcher voucher.

The Symes Family in Wandoan with their Christmas decorations. Picture: WDRC
Every valid entry will also go into the draw to win a Christmas ham as well.

“I also encourage the wider community to tell their friends and family living in rural areas about this wonderful competition so we can spread the joy far and wide,” Cr McVeigh said.

Households have until 5pm December 16 to send in a photo or video of their creations to events@wdrc.qld.gov.au

