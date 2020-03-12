Menu
GROWING LIST: The number of car thefts is on the increase in Chinchilla.
Western Downs resident wakes up to two stolen cars

Zoe Bell
by and Zoe Bell
18th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
THE list of car thefts in Chinchilla is continuing to grow, after another resident's home was targeted by thieves overnight. 

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed a break-in occurred sometime overnight between March 11 and March 12 on Aerodrome Rd Chinchilla.

"The persons went to sleep at 9pm last night and woke up around 9am this morning to find two car keys missing and two cars missing," she said. 

The cars stolen were a Grey SUV and White Toyota Hilux. 

"The unknown offenders entered the house and stole the keys to the two vehicles," the spokeswoman said.

No one has been arrested in relation to this matter, investigations are ongoing.

