Western Downs Regional Council to boosts its local buy strategy

SUPPORTING LOCAL BUY: Doing business with Council will soon be even easier, with Western Downs Regional Council revamping its panel arrangements to support local spending. Picture: File

A REFRESHED strategy has been approved by council to support local suppliers while simultaneously backing the Western Downs economy.

Western Downs Regional Council endorsed a revamped edition of their panel arrangements to encourage local support at their meeting on November 18.

This motion will allow council to move with current demands, while refreshing its existing supplier arrangements.

Western Downs Regional Council spokesman for finance, corporate services and business strategy councillor Ian Rasmussen said council was committed to supporting local suppliers and backing the local economy.

“We're open for business in the Western Downs, and our updated panel arrangements will make it easier and clearer for suppliers to work with the organisation and deliver exciting projects for the community,” he said.

“Our existing panel arrangements are due to expire at the end of the year, so council has come up with a refreshed strategy to increase local buy.”

As part of this process, council will be update its panel categories to focus on engineering services, plant & equipment hire, traffic control services, trade services, plant & fleet procurement, supply of chemicals and civil construction services.

Cr Rasmussen said new subcategories will then be introduced to include architecture, drafting, building certification and construction, welding, painting, concreting, carpentry, and more.

“As part of the process, council will be updating existing panel member details, and the new subcategories will involve an open market invitation to tender,” he said.

“We have so many fantastic local businesses in the region and it's right for Council to lead the way and support local suppliers as much as possible.”

Following the endorsement, council will now implement its tender consideration plan to manage the procurement changes.