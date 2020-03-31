Menu
Generic caravan
Western Downs Regional Council on travellers through COVID-19

Emily Jarvis
, emily.jarvis@dalbyherald.com.au
31st Mar 2020 5:00 AM
PRIME Minister Scott Morrison announced Sunday night that no one should be travelling unless it is essential.

The new restrictions have also began to deter the normal amount of recreational travellers with Motel Myall owner, Jock Rohan telling The Herald last week that he has already noticed a change.

"Our walk in numbers have changed significantly over the last week," Mr Rohan said.

"On a good day we would get around two walk ins we haven't had one for a couple of days now."

As new measures are being monitored daily by the Western Downs Regional Council, a spokesman said that they will continue to make decisions accordingly.

"Council is following the advice directed by the State and Federal Governments to reduce the spread of COVID-19," the spokesman said.

"Council understands the number of people currently travelling around the region is minimal, and Council is continuing to implement any measures necessary in accordance with Government advice."

People are encouraged to keep across the latest information by visiting the Queensland Health website.

