Western Downs Regional Council CEO reappointed

HAVING served as the Chief Executive Officer at the Western Downs Regional Council since mid-2015, Ross Musgrove will serve another five years after he was reappointed into the position this week.

Mayor Paul McVeigh said he was delighted to announce the reappointment of Mr Musgrove following the recent Post-Election Meeting of Council.

"Council has reappointed Mr Musgrove under the same terms and conditions outlined in his previous contract with Council," Cr McVeigh said.

"Mr Musgrove has proven to be a strong asset to Western Downs Regional Council and our region, and it's fantastic Council has voted to renew his contract for the next five years."

Mr Musgrove has clocked an impressive list of achievements as CEO.

He was named the 2017 Manager of the Year by the Local Government Managers Queensland in recognition of his leadership and management excellence, and in 2019 reduced the borrowings of WDRC to zero.

It's these leadership skills that Cr McVeigh believes will make Mr Musgrove a continued asset to council.

"Mr Musgrove's strong and loyal leadership has been a driving force behind many positive outcomes for the region, and I am delighted to continue working alongside him for the benefit of the Western Downs over coming years," he said.