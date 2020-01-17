Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Much needed downpour for Western Downs: Storm clouds over Chinchilla Thursday night.
Much needed downpour for Western Downs: Storm clouds over Chinchilla Thursday night.
News

Western Downs receives much needed downpour

Emily Jarvis
, emily.jarvis@dalbyherlad.com.au
17th Jan 2020 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Western Downs and surrounding areas felt a much-needed downpour Thursday night with towns receiving rain from 15ml up to 154ml.

The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed Friday morning that Dalby and surrounding areas will continue to see parts of the thunderstorm both Friday and Saturday before the storm eases off Sunday morning.

Dalby will remain a high level of interest for the Bureau of Meteorology as the front moves further east Saturday.

Many locals rejoiced with some standing proudly in the front yard as the storm front hit after going many long, long months without a drop.

As for surrounding areas, they didn’t miss out on the fun with Chinchilla getting between 20 and 60ml of rain. Jandowae receiving 102ml while Taroom received between 15 to 50ml.

While the biggest recorded drop was 154ml in Broadmere, which is 36km North West of Taroom.

The Bureau of Meteorology has encouraged locals to enjoy the weather while it lasts as next week will return to sunny and dry by Monday and continuing throughout the week.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Security with your vehicle is paramount

        premium_icon Security with your vehicle is paramount

        News Now these car thieves (kids) aren’t the smartest tools in the shed, yet every weekend they are making off with another car in Chinchilla - lets change that.

        Brawling brothers banned from bars

        premium_icon Brawling brothers banned from bars

        News "This is a criminal charge where prison is considered..."

        Teen's leg amputated to save life after farming horror

        premium_icon Teen's leg amputated to save life after farming horror

        Rural “I didn’t want to believe it, so I just kept fighting and fighting."

        South west’s worst Tinder profiles revealed

        premium_icon South west’s worst Tinder profiles revealed

        Offbeat FROM cheating FIFO husbands to mullet-bearing cowboys, these are the worst Roma...