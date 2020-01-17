Western Downs receives much needed downpour

Western Downs and surrounding areas felt a much-needed downpour Thursday night with towns receiving rain from 15ml up to 154ml.

The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed Friday morning that Dalby and surrounding areas will continue to see parts of the thunderstorm both Friday and Saturday before the storm eases off Sunday morning.

Dalby will remain a high level of interest for the Bureau of Meteorology as the front moves further east Saturday.

Many locals rejoiced with some standing proudly in the front yard as the storm front hit after going many long, long months without a drop.

As for surrounding areas, they didn’t miss out on the fun with Chinchilla getting between 20 and 60ml of rain. Jandowae receiving 102ml while Taroom received between 15 to 50ml.

While the biggest recorded drop was 154ml in Broadmere, which is 36km North West of Taroom.

The Bureau of Meteorology has encouraged locals to enjoy the weather while it lasts as next week will return to sunny and dry by Monday and continuing throughout the week.