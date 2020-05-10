Western Downs real estate agents making revolutionary change

WESTERN Downs real estate agents have had a digital revolution forced upon them by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Landmark Harcourts real-estate agent Darryl Langton will be launching an innovative virtual online auction in June to cater to new regulations.

“This is the first time we’ve done an auction live online,” Mr Langton said.

“We’re trying to make that online auction process as simple as it can be for people and it’ll look and sound the same, but it’ll be done in a room of 3 people instead of a room with 100 to 150 people.”

The property ‘Dunkery’ has been owned by Maurice and Janice Thomson for over 30 years.

They had been developing the property during their time living there.

It comes with a hayshed, workshop and machinery shed, five seed silos and 160ha of arable land.

It is located 25km south of Condamine and is positioned close to Wallumbilla and Teys Feedlots.

Mr Langton said there is interest in the property from all over eastern Australia.

“It’s a very good quality property,” he said.

“It’s a wonderful community there at Condamine.”

The virtual auction will be held on June 11 at 11am.

More details can be found at: https://landmarkharcourts.com.au/Property/827877/LHO3528/Dunkery