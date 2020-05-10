Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
REVOLUTIONARY: A real estate agent is changing the auction game.
REVOLUTIONARY: A real estate agent is changing the auction game.
News

Western Downs real estate agents making revolutionary change

Lachlan Berlin
10th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WESTERN Downs real estate agents have had a digital revolution forced upon them by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Landmark Harcourts real-estate agent Darryl Langton will be launching an innovative virtual online auction in June to cater to new regulations.

“This is the first time we’ve done an auction live online,” Mr Langton said.

“We’re trying to make that online auction process as simple as it can be for people and it’ll look and sound the same, but it’ll be done in a room of 3 people instead of a room with 100 to 150 people.”

The property ‘Dunkery’ has been owned by Maurice and Janice Thomson for over 30 years.

They had been developing the property during their time living there.

It comes with a hayshed, workshop and machinery shed, five seed silos and 160ha of arable land.

It is located 25km south of Condamine and is positioned close to Wallumbilla and Teys Feedlots.

Mr Langton said there is interest in the property from all over eastern Australia.

“It’s a very good quality property,” he said.

“It’s a wonderful community there at Condamine.”

The virtual auction will be held on June 11 at 11am.

More details can be found at: https://landmarkharcourts.com.au/Property/827877/LHO3528/Dunkery

western downs real estate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How this Dalby business sold over 8000 toilet rolls

        premium_icon How this Dalby business sold over 8000 toilet rolls

        News HERE’S how COVID-19 helped this Dalby business

        $10k of property stolen from southwest hospital grounds

        premium_icon $10k of property stolen from southwest hospital grounds

        News DETECTIVES believe the thieves may have travelled to one of the surrounding...

        OPINION: Mum more important than ever this Mother’s Day

        premium_icon OPINION: Mum more important than ever this Mother’s Day

        News Just because some of us may not physically be able to visit our mums for this...

        Toowoomba murder accused refused bail

        premium_icon Toowoomba murder accused refused bail

        News One of the nine people charged with the murder of a regional Queensland woman will...