WHERE IT FELL: Western Downs weekend rainfall totals

WET WEATHER: A storm skipping past the township of Chinchilla on Sunday, October 25. Pic: Peta McEachern

WET WEATHER: A storm skipping past the township of Chinchilla on Sunday, October 25. Pic: Peta McEachern

AS PARTS of South East Queensland were hit by destructive thunderstorms, parts of the Western Downs received moderate to heavy rainfall.

WET WEATHER: A storm skipping past the township of Chinchilla, taken on Chances Plain Rd - Sunday, October 25. Pic: Peta McEachern

Here's a look at rainfall totals across the Western Downs since Wednesday October 21:

Sunday, October 25:

•Sujeewong north of Chinchilla, 16mm

•Rider St Chinchilla, 4mm

•Chinchilla, south, 7mm

Saturday, October 24:

•Mackie St Chinchilla, 4.5mm

•Miles Jindabyne, 32mm

•Miles, Iola, 24mm

•Miles, Toopines, 13mm

•Miles, Wattwedo, 27.5mm

•South of Miles, 43mm

•Dalby township, 4mm

•Tara township, 10mm

•Condamine, Shepparton Park, 16.5mm

•Condamine, 30km west, 22mm

•Wandoan, 14.5mm

•Wandoan, Chilgerrie Hill, 27.5mm

Thursday October 22:

•Glenellen 125km north of Chinchilla, 5mm

•Between Dalby and Bell, 36mm

•Dalby township, 3.5mm

•Dalby union grounds, 18mm

•Miles, Wattwedo, 6.5mm

•Moolah, north east of Dalby, 26mm

•Tara, 26km north, 4mm

•Condamine, 14mm

Wednesday October 21:

•Mackie St Chinchilla, 3mm

•Chinchilla 12k north, 9mm

•Dalby township, 13.5mm

•Hillside, north of Dalby, 23.5mm

•Tara Station, Barcaldine, 15mm

•Wandoan, Chilgerrie Hill, 35mm