IN COURT: Western Downs property owner uncovers squatter. Pic: Kevin Farmer
Crime

Western Downs property owner finds man living on their land

Peta McEachern
22nd Feb 2021 12:04 PM
A rural property owner in Kogan was shocked after discovering a squatter’s caravan at the back of their property and called police to make a formal complaint.

The Chinchilla court heard 30-year-old Andrew Scott Jenkyn had not damaged the property during his stay in November 2020, and was fully cooperative with police officers.

Jenkyn pleaded guilty to once charge of trespass at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on February 18.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined the loader operator $250, and recorded a conviction.

