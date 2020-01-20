Menu
LIQUID GOLD: The storm rolling into town on Friday, January 17 - Kurtz Street Chinchilla. Pic: Peta McEachern
News

Western Downs properties receive up to 100mm

Peta McEachern
20th Jan 2020 4:40 PM
ALONG with most of Queensland the Western Downs received decent rainfall – the biggest the region has seen for several months.

Rainy conditions upheld for most of the weekend in Chinchilla with the brunt of the storm dropping 25mm On Friday, January 17.

Surrounding areas recorded similar rainfall to Chinchilla, with a few lucky towns hitting up to 100mm.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said Miles received 25mm over the weekend.

“Some surrounding areas got quite a bit higher, so where Miles only got 25mm, a location just down the road to the south east got 56mm, and another 81mm - so that’s quite close between Chinchilla and Miles,” the spokesman said.

“To the east most of the locations got readings above 50mm, and if you go a little bit further a few locations even got above 100mm.”

Here are some of the rainfall statistics from around the region; Taroom recorded 20mm, Dalby and Macalister 60mm-70mm, Oaky 100mm, and Jandowae smashed it out of the park with 130mm.

There is potentially more rain on the way said the BOM spokesman, with showers and storms settling in over quite a large area of Queensland today, Monday January 20.

“We are expecting as the moisture increases and pushes further inland, that large parts around Taroom and east of Roma, there’s a medium chance of rain for the coming week,” he said.

Although the rain is more than welcome, the spokesman said it isn’t enough to put a dint in drought conditions.

“It’s nice to get a bit of rain, but at this stage we’re not considering it drought breaking,” he said.

“To break a drought for example, it needs to be quite large and over quite a long period of time to break a drought.”

bureau of metereology chinchilla community dalby jandowae miles oaky queensland weather rain fall taroom weather

