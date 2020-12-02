Western Downs power station receives millions from QLD budget

COAL FIRED FUNDING: Cairns engineering student Toby Medway at the Kogan Creek Power Station near Chinchilla. Picture: File

A COAL-fired power station in the Western Downs is set to receive an $11.5 million boost from the State Government through its budget to support jobs in Queensland.

Budget documents have revealed the Kogan Creek Power Station will be using its allocation for “enhancement and refurbishments to ensure the plant’s long term reliability and safety”.

The Labor Government announced their long awaited budget following a hard fought election in November, boasting a $56 billion capital works program across their four year term.

Up to $14.8 billion will be spent this financial year, with it supporting 46,000 jobs in the process.

Minister for Resources Scott Stewart said this budget boost would help drive future resources projects, with thousands of jobs flowing from them.

“Queenslanders elected the Palaszczuk Government so we could keep delivering our strong health response and our plan for economic recovery,” Mr Stewart said.

“An important part of that plan is continuing to invest in and support our world class resource sector.”

In 2020-21, $3.3 million will help boost gas and mineral exploration through the Strategic Resources Exploration Program.

“Everything learned from the exploration projects will be shared with the whole sector, helping to stimulate more mines, jobs and exports for Queensland,” he said.

“Investing in infrastructure and supporting exploration is fundamental to maintaining ongoing resources investment and jobs into the future.”