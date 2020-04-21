Menu
INTERRUPTED: Dalby police broke up a party of 16 people over the weekend after they were founding breaching the new COVID-19 rules.
News

Western Downs police put end an to a sixteenth birthday

Zoe Bell
21st Apr 2020 9:00 AM
A SWEET 16th party turned sour after it was cancelled by police officers enforcing social distancing rules.

Dalby police attended the Dalby Motocross Track on Sunday where 16 people gathered to celebrate a birthday.

In breach of the COVID-19 Public Health Direction by not only conducting non-essential travel but in a group of more than two people, police ordered the partygoers to leave or risk receiving an unfortunate birthday present of a $1334 fine.

"They gathered for a stupid reason, and were just being stupid," Officer in charge at the Dalby Station, sergeant Sean Donaghy said.

"They were a little angered at first but knew that shouldn't be doing it.

"Police used their discretion and only issued a warning.

"However, if found in another breach police will be able to view that warning, and a fine will be issued."

Sgt Donaghy said it should be a warning to the rest of the public disobeying the Public Health Direction that they will face the consequences.

Officers can issue spot fines of $1334.50 for individuals and $6,672.50 for corporations which fail to abide by the health directions.

Dalby police will continue to be monitoring residents walking the streets, large gathering groups and businesses that supposed to be closed carefully.

