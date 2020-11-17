Western Downs pharmacist fronts court for drink driving

AFTER watching the AFL Grand Final at the local pub, a young pharmacist made the decision to drive home after sticking around until last call.

The Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard JY William Patrick Moloney recently moved to Miles from New South Wales for work, when COVID-19 shook the nation earlier on in the year.

DAY IN COURT: Miles pharmacist fronts Chinchilla Magistrates Court for drink driving. Pic: Kate McCormack

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Moloney he had learnt a valuable lesson about policing efforts in rural towns.

“City kid in the bush doesn’t mean you can get tanked at the pub and then drive home,” she said.

“You clearly thought you would probably be okay – but guess what, the police are just as vigilant, if not more, in small country towns than they are in the city.”

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court Moloney was pulled over by police at 11.10pm, and returned a blood alcohol certificate reading of 0.130.

Senior constable Tahana said Moloney told an officer he drank four beers between 9pm and 11pm - although Magistrate Mossop doubted the accuracy of that.

“Quite frankly what you told the police you had to drink was far less than what you did,” she told Moloney.

Moloney pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit on Thursday, November 12.

Travelling from Brisbane to defend Moloney, drug and drink driving lawyer Andrew Wiseman said the pharmacist had no history of drink driving, was brought up in a stable home, and attended the Queensland University of Technology.

PRIVATE REPRESENTATION: Lawyer Andrew Wiseman drove to Chinchilla to represent Moloney in person. Pic: AAP/Steve Pohlner

Being new to town, Mr Wiseman said Moloney was socialising with locals at the pub and decided to hang around after the AFL Grand Final to chat with bar staff.

“The sad part is his residence in Miles is literally a few hundred meters from the venue,” he said.

“He’s deeply remorseful… and devastated to be in this possession.”

Mr Wiseman tabled three character references, and QTOP material to the court, and noted that a loss of licence would make it difficult for Wiseman to maintain a healthy relationship with family in Brisbane.

As Moloney had paid for private representation and a QTOP program, Magistrate Mossop said she wouldn’t impose a large fine.

The Brisbane man was disqualified from driving for four months and fined $400.

No conviction was recorded.