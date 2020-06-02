Western Downs pet rescue doesn’t want to see their animals back

STAY ADOPTED: As employees return to work, a local rescue shelter volunteer hopes the dog adopted through the virus stay adopted.

DOGS tied up to trees and left on properties to survive after their owners left them, is the sad reality that the people at Best Friend Fur Ever Rescue Inc in Tara face on a daily basis.

During the coronavirus period, the shelter experienced a rise in the numbers of adoptions that took place as people were working from home.

However, with restrictions easing and employees making their way back into the office, shelter volunteer Jen Adbi hoped the new owners will be responsible.

“Dogs are for life,” she said.

“I’m hoping all the dogs that have been adopted during the coronavirus will stay adopted and not come back.

“Far too many animals being born out here in the west, and we end up taking care of them.”

Shelter owner Peta Trask said that it’s important to remember when heading back to work that your animal will miss you, but there are a few simple things you can do to help the process.

“When you leave the house you need to make sure they adequate toys to play with,” she said.

“Make sure they are in an enclosed area where they can’t get out and make sure you are still taking them for a daily walk.

“They also need to ensure that the animals are getting plenty of love and attention when you are at home.”

Ms Trask started the shelter in 2013 and has been saving animals since she was twelve years old.

During the coronavirus period, she said they rehomed about 28 puppies in the first couple weeks, and they were averaging one to two adult dog adoptions per week.

However, the best thing she found about the coronavirus was that her long-term dogs finally found their forever homes.

“We are a no-kill shelter,” she said.

“So we have had dogs who have been here close to three years, and they have finally found their homes.

“It’s sad but a good thing in the same token.”

If you would like to help the shelter out with the work, they do such as desexing and microchipping, please visit their Facebook page for information on how to donate.

“Any help would be appreciated,” Ms Trask said.