Western Downs on the rise, new figures reveal

THE Western Downs is open for business, with new figures pointing to a continued growth in economic activity across the region.

Figures released by the National Institute of Economic and Industry Research (NIEIR) point to an increase of 7.3% in the region’s Gross Regional Product in the year ending June 2019, equating to a record $4.45 billion GRP.

Gross Regional Product is a measure of size or net wealth generated within the local economy.

Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh said the data demonstrated the region’s ‘open for business’ attitude, and the flow on effects of continued investment in the region.

“The Western Downs is at the forefront of new and innovative investment opportunities and it’s great to see this continued activity boosting our local economy and delivering more jobs and prosperity,” Cr McVeigh said.

“Our resources sector continues to deliver strong growth opportunities for the region, as well as construction, which was the region’s largest employer in 2018/19, generating 3,578 local jobs. Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing was the second-largest employer in the region, with nearly 3,000 jobs generated.

“This growth is a strong vote of confidence in our region as a place to live and work, and an encouraging sign for our existing retailers as well as future investors.”

Dalby Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Rohan May said the figures looked promising despite the challenges the region has faced over the last 12 months.

“The DCCI welcomes these results and how they demonstrate the Western Downs region as a strong and stable place to do, and to be in, business,” he said.

“It underlines the importance of the strategies of the WDRC and business chambers in creating an environment for business success over the longer term.

Unfortunately, since these figures were tallied, we have seen the severe impacts of one of the most savage droughts on record. We can see the impacts this is having not only in our agricultural space, but in the flow-on to our retail and service sectors.

“The NIEIR report shows that despite the current challenges presented by the drought, the Western Downs has the best infrastructure, networks and people for business to not only withstand the current challenge, but to capitalise and share in our growth when it does rain.

“Our current challenges mean that it is imperative for us all to make sure these gains translate to the smaller businesses in our town.”

Cr McVeigh said an increased Gross Regional Product meant more local jobs and more opportunities for people to move to the area.

“Our region is home to a range of retailers and service providers who are committed to promoting our region’s open for business attitude,” he said.

“In the lead-up to Christmas, it’s particularly important to promote our region’s sustainability, and I encourage residents to explore the region and all the great businesses we have on offer.

“When our businesses are thriving, so too is our wider community, and Council continues to deliver a range of initiatives to boost growth in the local economy.”

For more information about the region’s investment opportunities, visit Council’s website: www.wdrc.qld.gov.au