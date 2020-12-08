Menu
REST IN PEACE: Glenda Marie Pascoe with her son Daniel Pascoe at his wedding. Pic: Supplied
Western Downs mourns local business owner after tragic crash

Peta McEachern
8th Dec 2020 10:19 AM
THE WESTERN Downs community is mourning the loss of Glenda Marie Pascoe, 62, who tragically passed away after her courier van was hit by a truck on the Warrego Highway at Warra.

The Dalby business owner had been driving the same route for 37 years, before tragedy struck on the first day of December, 2020.

Family, friends, and loved ones will be farewelling the mother, wife, grandmother, and local business owner on Friday, December 11.

As COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, a limited number of people will be able to attend the Toowoomba service, although those who still wish to be a part of the funeral will have access to a livestream.

If you wish to personally attend the service, contact Daniel Pascoe on 0437 634 245 before 5pm Thursday, for details.

The family has asked those attending to wear shades of pink for Glenda Marie Pascoe 'Pinky'.

