Western Downs mega-battery reaches huge financial milestone

FINANCIAL CLOSE: An artist's impression of what the battery energy storage system will look like when it is build in Wandoan. The system is a partnership between Vera Energy Australia and AGL, and will power up to 57,000 homes when it is built. Picture: Contributed

THE company behind the largest battery in Queensland has achieved financial close following the commencement of its $120 million construction in October.

The huge financial achievement of the Wandoan South BESS, contracted to Doosan GridTech Australia, followed the 15-year deal signed by Australian energy generator and retailer AGL.

This agreement allowed for the full operational dispatch rights for what will be Queensland’s biggest battery, and the second largest in Australia.

Vena Energy Australia head Anil Nangia said they were delighted to be delivering the first stage of Vena Energy’s Wandoan South Project in the Western Downs.

“The Wandoan South BESS represents the first milestone of Vena Energy’s overarching Wandoan South Project, approved to generate up to 650MW of solar electricity, and 450MW of energy storage across several stages,” he said.

Mr Nangia highlighted that Vena Energy was proud to be use regional resources, encourage local employment and procurement opportunities as part of the 12-month construction program, with the labour force anticipated to be 70 strong during peak construction.

“We look forward to participating in the transition towards renewable energy in Queensland by delivering the Wandoan South BESS in the heart of the Western Downs,” Mr Nangia said.

“The BESS represents a step change in Queensland’s transition to a cleaner energy future and will lead the way for more investment in Queensland’s adoption of renewable energy.”

AGL Chief Operating Officer, Markus Brokhof said AGL was very pleased that financial close had been achieved on the mega battery.

“As part of our agreement, AGL will have full operational dispatch rights once it begins operating in 2021, providing critical support to our growing portfolio of energy storage assets,” he said.

“Grid-scale batteries like Wandoan South BESS allow AGL to leverage excess solar and wind generation in Queensland while providing capacity when renewable sources are not generating.”