Western Downs man steals from pokies machine at pub

DAY IN COURT: A Western Downs man will be facing court after he was busted on CCTV removing the payout receipt. Pic: Supplied

AN unlucky punters poker machine was targeted by a 40-year-old man who allegedly took off with their payout receipt when they weren't looking.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the incident occurred at the Chinchilla Club hotel.

“A man in his 40s was charged with stealing in relation to an incident that occurred in the pokie machines area of the Club,” he said.

“The male removed the payout receipt and then left the (pub).

“Police identified the offender as a result of CCTV footage, and he will appear in Chinchilla Magistrates Court at a later date.”