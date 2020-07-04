Western Downs Man hospitalised after knife street fight

STREET FIGHT: Anthony John Morgan was involved in an altercation which left a man hospitalised. Pic: supplied

CHINCHILLA Magistrates Court heard of the terrifying ordeal a woman and a toddler went through when a group of men arrived at a home while wielding a baseball bat and knife.



On Thursday, June 25, the Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard Anthony John Morgan, 22, was involved in a fight which resulted in a man being hospitalised with lacerations to his head on January 15.

Police prosecutor Jodie Tahana told the court police were first notified of the gang of men after a concerned community member called police to report a street brawl on Boyd St.

However when police arrived on the scene the fight had already ended, although a witness showed police a video of the altercation, and said someone had been hospitalised.

“Police observed several persons who they immediately recognised, the defendant (Morgan) included,” snr const Tahana said.

The court heard officers then left to look for the injured man at the Chinchilla Hospital.

“They located one person involved person who suffered a laceration to his head as a result of the fight, he was highly uncooperative with police… (although) his mum said persons involved attended her address in Oak St and threatened her daughter and friend,” snr const Tahana said.

Snr const Tahana said police went to talk to the daughter at the Oak St residence, who said she was home with her friend’s three-year-old playing in a pool when three men, including Morgan, had arrived screaming, threatening, and swearing at her while wielding a knife and baseball bat.

The court heard officers located Morgan that afternoon at his home, where he admitted to police he was involved in the fight because he was backing up his friend.

Morgan pleaded guilty to two counts of fighting in public and going armed to cause fear.

Magistrate Critland expressed great concern over the seriousness of the charges.

Duty lawyer Claire Graham said the young man began associating with a bad group of people and was also struggling with extensive drug use six months prior to the offence.

Ms Graham went on to say Morgan had already sought help for his drug use, and for his mental health.

Magistrate Cridland said even though Morgan had done the right thing in seeking help, because of the seriousness of the charges, Morgan need’s someone to keep an eye on him to make sure he is attending rehabilitating programs.

Considering Morgan’s limited criminal history, early guilty plea, and motivation to better himself on his own accord, Magistrate Cridland sentenced Morgan to 12 months’ probation and did not record a conviction.