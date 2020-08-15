Western Downs man busted with meth stashed in his sock

Changing his socks at the lunch break is part of the routine to keep his feet in good shape. Crawfo

WHEN Chinchilla police noticed a man leaving an address known to them, and questioned him, Luke Francis Wilson said he was just picking up DVDs from a mate - although the contents of his sock told a different story.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told Chinchilla Magistrates Court police pulled Wilson over on Wambo Street at 1.45pm on June 16.

"Police intercepted the defendants vehicle and he stated to police he was picking up DVDs from a friends place," snr const Tahana said.

"Police observed he seemed nervous and fidgety, he was subsequently detained for the purpose of a search.

"Police located one small clip seal bag with clear crystal substances located in the defendants sock.

"He stated that it was rock and he injects it, and refused to answer any further questions.

"It was found to weigh 0.36 grams, police believe it is methamphetamine."

Snr const Tahana told the court Wilson has recent criminal history in relation to dangerous drug offences.

"In relation to that weight, being 0.36 grams, in terms of methamphetamine that's not an insignificant weight - so I will be submitting that a term of imprisonment is justified in these circumstances," she said.

Wilson pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a dangerous drug on Thursday, August 6.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Wilson his drug use would either be the death or incarceration of him if he continues down the same path.

"If you don't do your best to get off the habit, you're going to find yourself locked up and that will at least perhaps help you go through withdrawals," she said.

"A conviction is recorded - I'm sentencing you to a term of three months imprisonment, I fix a parole release date of today."