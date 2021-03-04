Menu
BUSTED: Speedster allegedly busted driving on drugs near Miles. Pic: Supplied
Crime

Western Downs man busted high on drugs at 136km/h on Warrego

Peta McEachern
4th Mar 2021 3:05 PM
During statewide police operation to crack down on drug drivers’ officers pulled over a 62-year-old Yuleba man who is now in a world of pain after making the decision to get behind the wheel while allegedly high.

A Queensland Police spokesman said not only had the man been allegedly drug driving, he was also speeding 26km/h over the 110km/h speed limit along the Warrego Highway at Yuleba.

Acting Inspector Paul Algie said the statewide Operation Tango Anaconda had produced disappointing results since kicking off on March 1.

“On average, we’re still seeing one in every five drivers return positive results for drug driving,” he said.

“If you’re driving with a drug in your system, you’re 10 times more likely to be responsible for a crash. Every decision you make on our roads has a consequence.

“No matter where you are in Queensland, you can expect to see us.”

The operation will focus on high visibility random drug testing aimed at deterring drug driving offences and preventing serious and fatal crashes.

Just last week tragedy struck the Western Downs after the horrific death of a young Taroom man who was involved in a single vehicle crash on Wednesday, February 24.

Sadly in 2021, 43 lives have already been lost on Queensland roads, which is an increase of 20 this time last year.

