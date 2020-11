TRAMPLED ON: The Roma-based LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter has airlifted a man, after he was crushed by a bull in the Western Downs. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight

A MAN has been flown to hospital after he was crushed by a bull this afternoon in the Western Downs.

Emergency services rushed to a rural property in Bungaban at 12.24pm, with the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter arriving shortly afterwards about 2.30pm.

The man in his 60s was flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight

The man in his 60s was then flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition with a lower leg injury.