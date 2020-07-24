Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fire crews are responding to a blaze north of Miles
Fire crews are responding to a blaze north of Miles
Breaking

Western Downs machinery fire spreading to surrounding areas

Meg Gannon
24th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE – 1PM

Crews are now working to extinguish what is believed to be a machinery fire which has spread to surrounding areas on Dalwogan Road.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed all four crews are working to extinguish the blaze.

EARLIER – 12.20PM

A QFES spokeswoman has confirmed four crews have arrived at the scene of the vehicle fire, and have been in attendance since 12.15pm.

EARLIER – 12PM

TWO Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Dalwogan Road, Miles.

QFES received the call just before midday today, and proceeded immediately to the scene.

News believes the blaze started as a vehicle fire, but has spread to nearby grass.

More to come …

emergency qfes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cop mauled, hunting dog shot in neighbourhood drama

        premium_icon Cop mauled, hunting dog shot in neighbourhood drama

        Crime A 50-YEAR-OLD man is in police custody after he set a pack of hunting dogs on police investigating a neighbourhood disturbance.

        UPDATE: Southwest highway now open after truck rollover

        premium_icon UPDATE: Southwest highway now open after truck rollover

        News Emergency services are still at the scene of a truck rollover.

        Southwest boy destined for Farmers Want A Wife

        premium_icon Southwest boy destined for Farmers Want A Wife

        News FARMER Wants A Wife star reveals his struggles with love out West.

        You can still grab your Chinchilla news in print! Here’s how...

        premium_icon You can still grab your Chinchilla news in print! Here’s...

        News Here’s how you can still read the biggest stories from across the Western Downs in...