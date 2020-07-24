Western Downs machinery fire spreading to surrounding areas
UPDATE – 1PM
Crews are now working to extinguish what is believed to be a machinery fire which has spread to surrounding areas on Dalwogan Road.
A QFES spokeswoman confirmed all four crews are working to extinguish the blaze.
EARLIER – 12.20PM
A QFES spokeswoman has confirmed four crews have arrived at the scene of the vehicle fire, and have been in attendance since 12.15pm.
EARLIER – 12PM
TWO Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Dalwogan Road, Miles.
QFES received the call just before midday today, and proceeded immediately to the scene.
News believes the blaze started as a vehicle fire, but has spread to nearby grass.
More to come …