Western Downs machinery fire spreading to surrounding areas

Fire crews are responding to a blaze north of Miles

UPDATE – 1PM

Crews are now working to extinguish what is believed to be a machinery fire which has spread to surrounding areas on Dalwogan Road.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed all four crews are working to extinguish the blaze.

EARLIER – 12.20PM

A QFES spokeswoman has confirmed four crews have arrived at the scene of the vehicle fire, and have been in attendance since 12.15pm.

EARLIER – 12PM

TWO Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Dalwogan Road, Miles.

QFES received the call just before midday today, and proceeded immediately to the scene.

News believes the blaze started as a vehicle fire, but has spread to nearby grass.

More to come …