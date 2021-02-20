Western Downs literary minds to shine at Words out West

WORDS OUT WEST: Some of the region's best storytellers such as Geordie Lillis will take centre stage at the upcoming Words Out West: Western Downs Readers and Writers Festival in 2021. Picture: WDRC

Some of the region’s best storytellers will take centre stage at an upcoming reading and writing festival, as part of a jam packed event in the Western Downs.

In just one month, some of the country’s best literary minds will converge on the Western Downs for the Words Out West: Western Downs Readers and Writers Festival to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, with several local identities joining in on presentations and workshops across the four days.

Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh said Words Out West was shaping up to be a huge event, with tickets selling out fast for multiple sessions.

“It’s fantastic to bring Words Out West back to the region for a second year and offer another wonderful opportunity to showcase the region and its people,” Cr McVeigh said.

“This is about celebrating modern storytelling and exploring words beyond the page and it’s great to see so many people already locking it in their calendars, with tickets already sold out for the Warra Schooners & Stories night, and the Writers Retreat at Jimbour House.

The main festival day will feature prominent story tellers such as columnist Frances Whiting, Australian author and indigenous literacy advocate Professor Anita Heiss, true crime podcasters Meshel Laurie and Emily Webb, and novelist Nick Earls.

Other local faces headline the festival included award-winning romance novelist Janet Gover, accomplished journalist and author Madonna King, founder of The Country Caller Harry Clarke, and videographer Geordie Lillis.

Novelist Janet Gover will be hosting a virtual session as part of the Festival, and said it was lovely to reconnect to the place where she grew up.

“My latest book Close To Home was in part inspired by travelling circuses I saw as a child, and an encounter my pony and I had with an elephant on the banks of Myall Creek. That‘s a memory I look forward to sharing,” Ms Gover said.

“I love to hear that my books have made people chuckle or cry. As a writer, those are my goals … to entertain and to make an emotional connection to my readers.”

Words Out West kicks off on March 5, with the Miles Schooners & Stories event with Shane Webcke.

The main festival day will take place on March 13, followed by Library After Dark in the evening – a chance to share drinks and canapes with friends and mingle with some of the speakers.

For more information and to book tickets click here.

