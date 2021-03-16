Menu
IF IT'’S FLOODED FORGET IT: Tara Kogan road flooded on Monday, January 4. Pic: Nich Eddo
Weather

Western Downs: List of flooded roadways

Peta McEachern
16th Mar 2021 10:15 AM
As parts of the Western Downs region have been inundated with heavy rainfall, waterways have been swelling to capacity and blocking roadways.

As an inland trough extends across most of the interior Granite Belt, Maranoa, and Warrego districts, it is expected to remain stationary through the week, which may lead to more flooded roads in the coming days.

With multiple weather systems coming into play throughout the week - low moving upper troughs and lows are expected to continue to bring rain and thunderstorms to the Western Downs during the week and into the weekend.

Here’s a list of roadways that are experiencing flooding as of Tuesday, March 16, 10am:

Closed roads:

  • Jandowae Connection Road in Jinghi

The Western Downs Regional Council cautioned residents not to dive on this road if it is flooded.

Jandowae Connection Road was restricted to high clearance vehicles only.

Hazardous roads:

  • Chinchilla Wondai Road near Darr Creek

The Western Downs Regional Council cautioned residents to reduce their speed limit to 40km/ph when travelling along this stretch of road, as all lanes were affected by flooding.

  • Roma Taroom Road in Eurombah

All lanes had been affected by floodwaters along Roma Taroom Road, prompting the Western Downs Regional Council to cautioned residents to proceed with great caution.

Keep up to date with the latest information on floodwaters by visiting the Western Downs Regional Council’s Disaster Dashboard HERE.

