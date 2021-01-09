Western Downs: List of flooded roadways

After days of steady rainfall across the Western Downs region, waterways have been swelling to capacity and blocking roadways.

As of Saturday afternoon, January 9, here is a list of roadways that are currently affected by floodwaters:

Closed roads:

Bungaban Rd in Roche Creek (do not drive if flooded).

Harphams Rd in Condamine (alternative route required).

Hazardous roads:

Jackson Wandoan Rd in Wandoan (caution when driving).

Drillham South Rd in Drillham South (caution when driving).

Leichhardt Highway in Guluguba (caution when driving, speed change to 80km/h).

Keep up to date with the latest information by visiting the Western Downs Regional Council’s Disaster Dashboard HERE.