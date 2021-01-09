Menu
Flooded Road
Western Downs: List of flooded roadways

Peta McEachern
9th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
After days of steady rainfall across the Western Downs region, waterways have been swelling to capacity and blocking roadways.

As of Saturday afternoon, January 9, here is a list of roadways that are currently affected by floodwaters:

Closed roads:

Bungaban Rd in Roche Creek (do not drive if flooded).

Harphams Rd in Condamine (alternative route required).

Hazardous roads:

Jackson Wandoan Rd in Wandoan (caution when driving).

Drillham South Rd in Drillham South (caution when driving).

Leichhardt Highway in Guluguba (caution when driving, speed change to 80km/h).

Keep up to date with the latest information by visiting the Western Downs Regional Council’s Disaster Dashboard HERE.

