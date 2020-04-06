Western Downs libraries offer new ‘takeaway’ services

NEW SERVICE: Self-isolation doesn’t have to be unproductive.

NEW SERVICE: Self-isolation doesn’t have to be unproductive.

AS A means of encouraging locals to continue their self-isolation, Western Downs Regional Council have launched a new initiative to making isolation fun, and their usual entertainment service accessible in these tough times.

While libraries in the Western Downs have temporarily shut their doors in light of COVID-19 regulations, a delivery service for books, DVDs, magazines and audiobooks means locals don’t have to miss out on their daily dose of entertainment.

Mayor Paul McVeigh said ‘Library Takeaway’ offered an innovative solution to ongoing challenges while also supporting the health and wellbeing of residents.

“Council is committed to supporting our communities through the global coronavirus health emergency and this new service is a great way to support community connectedness during these challenging times,” he said.

“The service allows library members to reserve their chosen resource or submit their preferences to receive a selection of items chosen specifically by our local librarians.

“The resources are then able to be delivered to library members in town areas or left at specified pick up locations, with our staff adhering to strict hygiene and social distancing measures.

“Our libraries offer a range of entertaining resources for people of all ages and interests, and with more and more time at home, what better way to keep busy than by burying yourself in a new book or checking out the latest magazines and DVDs.”

All services are free for members of Western Downs Libraries and any new members can sign up online at www.westerndownslibraries.com.

For more information regarding the Library Takeaway services, visit www.westerndownslibraries.com/library-takeaway or call 1300 COUNCIL (1300 268 624).