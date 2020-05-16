Western Downs libraries given the all clear

BOOKWORMS across the Western Downs have a reason to rejoice this weekend as council have re opened libraries to the public.

Western Downs Councillor Kaye Maguire, who manages the community and cultural development portfolio, said libraries are the centrepiece of the community.

“Libraries are the go-to place for a lot of people to learn, to meet people, to enjoy so many different things,” Cr Maguire said.

“Our libraries have become a centrepiece of our communities.”

Cr Maguire said there will be a limit of 10 people in the library at a time including children.

“We just need to be aware that other people may be waiting to come in,” she said.

“There will be a staff member on duty controlling entry into the libraries to make sure there are not too many people on premises.”

While most services will be available, certain services like children’s story times will not take place, computer acess will also be limted and extra sanitary precautions will be taken.

“Hand cleaning will always be available at our libraries,” Cr Maguire said.

“We’re telling people that if they’re sick, don’t come to our libraries and staff will be very particular about keping a distance.”

The councillor also praised the libraries and their staff during this unpredictable time, saying all libraries across the Western Downs have done a fantastic job at providing a takeway book services.

“People really took advantage of browsing for books on the website and choose the books they wanted,” she said.

Libraries will continue their click-and-collect program even after the restrictions ease.

Libaries in Chinchilla, Miles and Dalby have opened their doors from today, Jandowae, Tara, Meandarra, Moonie and Wandoan’s libraries will open on Monday and the Bell library set to re open Wednesday.