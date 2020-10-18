Western Downs kids invited to exciting virtual book party

TIME TO READ: Comedian Sean Murphy will host a virtualÂ Book Party! as part of Book Week Celebrations. Picture: WDRC

KIDS in the Western Downs can celebrate the fun of reading together thanks to a series of story time sessions throughout Book Week, as well as being invited to an innovative virtual party.

Western Downs Regional Council spokeswoman for community and cultural development councillor Kaye Maguire said this year's Book Week festivities were a fun and interactive way to get kids involved in reading.

“Book Week has become a hugely popular event celebrated right across the country, which promotes the importance of developing early literacy skills by making it fun and exciting for families to engage in,” she said.

“This year Western Downs libraries are hosting four dedicated Book Week story time sessions at Dalby, Chinchilla and Tara, where participants are encouraged to dress up as their favourite book character and celebrate with their community.

“We've also added something new this year, with comedian Sean Murphy hosting a virtual ‘Book Party!’ so kids can be involved from the comfort of their own home.”

‘Book Party!’ is an interactive online workshop suited to children aged 5 to 11 and will feature Mr Murphy on an adventure to discover the world's greatest book-inspired games.

Book Party! will be held virtually via Zoom on Wednesday October 21 from 4-5pm.

If residents are unable to access from home, they're encouraged to get in touch with their local library to join in from a library computer.

Reservations are essential for all story time sessions as well as ‘Book Party!’, as places are limited.

To find out more, contact your local library or head here.