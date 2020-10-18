Western Downs innovators turn ideas into business

INNOVATION: Business owners in the Western Downs have been able to use their ideas through online training. Picture: File

WESTERN DOWNS business owners have been able to advance their own innovation plans thanks an online development program.

Several businesses in Dalby, Chinchilla and Miles have completed a practical mentoring and skills development program, which guides businesses through the de-risking process for taking new technologies and ideas to market.

Graduates qualify for a nationally recognised Certificate IV in Small Business Management awarded by TAFE Queensland.

A group of nine business owners from the Western Downs were the most recent graduates benefiting from the program.

Business growth Adviser Ariane de Rooy, who encouraged the entrepreneurs from Chinchilla, Dalby and Miles to join the program, said its practical tools and strategies helped them push through to their goals.

“Introducing new business ideas can be tougher in regional areas because ready access to specialist help is often not available,” she said.

“Some valuable collaborations have emerged too, such as the one between Emily Beutel Weddings & Events in Miles and Jubri’s Hideaway, a new boutique functions centre just north of Dalby.”

Impact Innovation’s managing director Brian Ruddle said taking the course delivery online opened up new opportunities for regional businesses to benefit.

“From horses helping troubled teens and alternatives to aged care, from tech that helps growers maximise soil productivity to portable generators providing cheaper power, the Ideas to Outcomes program has helped these regional innovators take the next crucial steps to make their ideas a commercial reality,” he said.