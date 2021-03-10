Western Downs infrastructure set to benefit from $74m funding

The federal government has allocated $74.1m to be spent on Western Downs infrastructure and roadways as part of the coalitions national COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plan.

The government’s $110b transport infrastructure program was created to help support local jobs and businesses during the difficulties of the pandemic.

Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management, David Littleproud said the funding has been secured to go towards infrastructure investments on the Western Downs during the 2020-21 Budget.

“I’m proud to see our regional communities getting their fair share in this budget, with more than $74.1 million funding to flow to major infrastructure projects, to build our economy and secure Maranoa’s future.” Mr Littleproud said.

“The Western Downs Regional Council will receive $24.1 million this financial year to build shovel-ready local priorities, through extensions to the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, Roads to Recovery Program and the Financial Assistance Grants.

“Improving road safety is a core priority for the Government and that’s why we’re investing an additional $1 billion towards the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, which all Maranoa Councils will benefit from.”

Mr Littleproud said the additional funding will drive community-led recovery by empowering local governments to deliver priority roads and community infrastructure to help communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Western Downs residents will also benefit from $50 million towards upgrades of the Warrego Highway between Oakey and Miles; this includes the Chinchilla Rail Crossing Upgrade project,” he said.