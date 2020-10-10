Western Downs infrastructure secures $74m in Budget

2021 BUDGET: Littleproud has secured over $74.1 million towards infrastructure investments on the Western Downs in the 2020-21 Budget. Pic: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

MARANOA MP David Littleproud has secured over $74.1 million towards infrastructure investments on the Western Downs in the 2020-21 Budget, as part the Coalition Federal Government’s Economic Recovery Plan for Australia.

“I’m proud to see our regional communities getting their fair share in this budget, with more than $74.1 million funding to flow to major infrastructure projects, to build our economy and secure Maranoa’s future.” Mr Littleproud said.

The Government’s record $110 billion transport infrastructure program will support local jobs and businesses at the time it is needed most.

“The Western Downs Regional Council will receive $24.1 million this financial year to build shovel-ready local priorities, through extensions to the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, Roads to Recovery Program and the Financial Assistance Grants,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Improving road safety is a core priority for the Government and that’s why we’re investing an additional $1 billion towards the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, which all Maranoa Councils will benefit from.

“This additional funding will drive community-led recovery by empowering local governments to deliver priority roads and community infrastructure to help communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Western Downs residents will also benefit from $50 million towards upgrades of the Warrego Highway between Oakey and Miles; this includes the Chinchilla Rail Crossing Upgrade project.”