Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
2021 BUDGET: Littleproud has secured over $74.1 million towards infrastructure investments on the Western Downs in the 2020-21 Budget. Pic: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage
2021 BUDGET: Littleproud has secured over $74.1 million towards infrastructure investments on the Western Downs in the 2020-21 Budget. Pic: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage
News

Western Downs infrastructure secures $74m in Budget

Peta McEachern
10th Oct 2020 4:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MARANOA MP David Littleproud has secured over $74.1 million towards infrastructure investments on the Western Downs in the 2020-21 Budget, as part the Coalition Federal Government’s Economic Recovery Plan for Australia.

“I’m proud to see our regional communities getting their fair share in this budget, with more than $74.1 million funding to flow to major infrastructure projects, to build our economy and secure Maranoa’s future.” Mr Littleproud said.

The Government’s record $110 billion transport infrastructure program will support local jobs and businesses at the time it is needed most.

“The Western Downs Regional Council will receive $24.1 million this financial year to build shovel-ready local priorities, through extensions to the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, Roads to Recovery Program and the Financial Assistance Grants,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Improving road safety is a core priority for the Government and that’s why we’re investing an additional $1 billion towards the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, which all Maranoa Councils will benefit from.

“This additional funding will drive community-led recovery by empowering local governments to deliver priority roads and community infrastructure to help communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Western Downs residents will also benefit from $50 million towards upgrades of the Warrego Highway between Oakey and Miles; this includes the Chinchilla Rail Crossing Upgrade project.”

maranoa mp david littleproud state budget 2019-20 western downs community

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man breaks nephew’s nose in ‘shocking’ and ‘deliberate’ attack

        Premium Content Man breaks nephew’s nose in ‘shocking’ and ‘deliberate’...

        News A MAN who broke his nephew’s nose in a ’shocking’ and ‘physically painful’ attack has faced the judge at Charleville District Court. VERDICT:

        These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Premium Content These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Property The best houses from Cairns to Coolangatta revealed | Part 1

        VOTE NOW: Western Down’s Australia Day Award nominations

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Western Down’s Australia Day Award nominations

        News IT’S TIME to nominate a champion within the community for the region’s most...

        Western Downs farmer spends $2m on grain property

        Premium Content Western Downs farmer spends $2m on grain property

        News SOLD: Arable grain production property in Meandarra bought by local farmer for...