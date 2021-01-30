Western Downs Hwy crash: Teen takes out multiple trees
Last night a young man travelling southbound towards Miles on the Leichhardt Highway crossed onto the wrong side of the 110km/h road before crashing into multiple trees.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the young man was transported to Miles Hospital in a stable condition.
“(He) had been able to free himself and was out of the car when we arrived,” she said.
“(He) was likely transported as a precautionary measure.”
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the 18-year-old man’s car came to a stop when he crashed into a large tree.
“He had the car towed at his own expense,” she said.
On Friday, January 29, the call came through to emergency services at about 6pm, that a single vehicle crash occurred on the Leichhardt Hwy near the Welshs and Wooleebee Rd intersection in Gurulmundi.