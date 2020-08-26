Western Downs hospitals adapt visiting rules after cases surge

AS THE number of coronavirus cases increases in southeast Queensland, and contact tracing continues, hospitals in the region will continue to heavily monitor the situation and fight against a second wave in the region.

An updated Hospital Visitors Direction came into effect on August 22, which dictates the number of visitors permitted in any hospital in the region.

A Darling Downs Health spokeswoman told News no hospitals in the region were in a restricted Local Government area, meaning patients can have up to two visitors at any given time, for any length of time.

More than two visitors are allowed to provide end-of-life support to a patient.

The spokeswoman said every hospital in the region has readied themselves for a potential outbreak over the course of this year.

“There has been a significant amount of work done by our Darling Downs Health team over the past six months to co-ordinate a comprehensive response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” the spokeswoman said.

“As a result, all our hospitals across the region are well-equipped and have plans in place to increase capacity as needed.”

More than 30,000 coronavirus tests have been taken in the region since January 21, and hospitals continue to monitor the trend of the virus in light of the most recent outbreak.

“We are continuing to see increasing numbers of people presenting for COVID-19 testing across the Darling Downs Health region, and we cannot thank everyone enough for taking care of themselves and each by of being proactive in following public health advice,” a spokeswoman said.

Current regulations remain regarding coronavirus symptoms and what to do if you believe you might have the coronavirus.

The spokeswoman confirmed COVID-19 symptoms include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Fatigue

– Sore throat

– Shortness of breath

– Runny nose

– Loss of smell or taste.

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild please get tested and stay home until you receive your test result and no longer have symptoms. You can find your closest COVID-19 testing location on the Queensland Health website here, or contact your local hospital (you can find your closest hospital on the Queensland Health website here), or call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84).