Dalby & Northern Downs Jockey Club will received a share of the funding.
Western Downs groups to receive $70,000 of funding

Meg Gannon
30th Mar 2020 8:00 AM
IN WHAT will be a small reprieve from the challenges of COVID-19, a number of community groups in the Western Downs will receive much-needed funding to be put towards enhancing club facilities.

Member for Warrego Ann Leahy announced that community groups in Dalby and Meandarra would receive a share of $79,468 worth of funding from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

“The Dalby and Northern Downs Jockey Club will be able to purchase equipment and install a solar system with $25 118,” Ms Leahy said

“The Meandarra Bowls Club will receive $22 600 to paint their building exterior.

“The Meandarra School of Arts will be able to install airconditioning with $31 750.

“The Gambling Community Benefit Fund is a quarterly program providing up to $35 000 to community groups and in this funding round, a total of $328 050 will be provided to 12 organisations across the Warrego Electorate.

For more information or to request a letter of support for funding applications, community groups can contact Ms Leahy’s electorate office on 1800 625 430.

Community Groups may also subscribe to Ms Leahy’s monthly funding list which details a range of available funding sources, by emailing warrego@parliament.qld.gov.au

