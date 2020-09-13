Western Downs groups recognised at Qld training awards

STATE TRAINING AWARDS: The Dalby Welcoming Committee Inc, responsible for its Delicious and Delightful Festival was one of two organisations recognised by the State Government. Picture: Emily Bradfield

THE Dalby Welcoming Community Inc and McDonald’s Dalby and Chinchilla have been recognised by the State Government as part of 77 regional winners for this year’s Queensland Training Awards.

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman said while this year’s event was unlike past celebration, it continued to recognise the highest achieving individuals, organisations and projects in Queensland’s training system.

“These awards shine a spotlight on our top achievers in training from across the state, and it’s fantastic to announce the regional winners in the Queensland Training Awards,” she said.

“With many of our construction sites, restaurants, and shops open for business – local apprentices and trainees have been able to continue gaining valuable experience.”

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said there were 33 finalists for the Darling Downs South West region with 11 winners announced today that will go on to the state awards this month.



“In the Darling Downs South West region we have former Worldskills competitor Lachlan Miners who has won the Apprentice of the Year award for his achievements working in sheet metal fabrication at Lockyer Engineering,” he said

“We also have Toowoomba Regional Council trainee Abby Kirby who undertook a Certificate II in business while still at school and found her passion and is now has a job as Administrative Officer at the Council.

“We have some amazing winners from our small, medium and large employer award categories that work in a range of industries — from hairdressers, mechanics and a saddlery through to hotels, aged care homes, mental health service providers, mining operators and local councils.”

The Minister said the 77 regional winners are now finalists for the state award in their category, which will be announced next week on 18 September.

Darling Downs and South West region winners:

Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of the Year:

Lachlan Miners

Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year:

Abby Kirby

Vocational Student of the Year:

Olivia Bange

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year:

Shauna Fisher

School based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year:

Jack Mailman

Equity VET Student of the Year:

Mark Thomas

VET Teacher or Trainer of the Year:

Robyn Cavanough

Community Training Initiative of the Year:

Dalby Welcoming Community Inc.

Large Employer of the Year:

Toowoomba Regional Council

Medium Employer of the Year:

HBK Holdings P/L trading as McDonald‘s Dalby and Chinchilla

Small Employer of the Year:

Kent Saddlery