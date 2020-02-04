Western Downs granny caught driving on meth ‘for pain relief’

BUSTED: A Chinchilla grandmother has been busted driving while under the influence of meth. Pic: Supplied

BUSTED: A Chinchilla grandmother has been busted driving while under the influence of meth. Pic: Supplied

A GRANDMOTHER whose licence was suspended for driving under the influence of meth, was busted driving two months later.

Sharon Marie Talbot pleaded guilty at Chinchilla Magistrates Court to two counts of driving with a relevant drug and one count of driving without a licence on Thursday, January 23.

The court heard Talbot was busted on two occasions; May 26, and July 29 last year – testing positive for driving under the influence which led to the suspension of her licence.

Talbot was then busted on September 4 for driving while her licence was suspended.

Solicitor Michael Corbin said Talbot was using the drug as pain medication due to a recent fracture to her leg.

“She didn’t have anyone to obtain her pain medication… apparently she suffers severe pain from that Injury,” Mr Corbin said.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop responded that this is the first she has heard of anyone using meth as pain medication.

Mr Corbin went on to say the 48-year-old mother of four is trying to gain custody of her eight-month-old grandchild and child safety services are aware of Talbots history of drug use.

“She still has issues with drugs on and off… and she is currently receiving the disability support pension,” he said.

As a result of the three offences Talbot lost her licence for two years and three months and fined $900 – with a conviction recorded for all charges.