Western Downs Golf Club’s water bill investigated by council

A Western Downs Golf Club has succeeded in having an exorbitant water bill waived by council.

At its latest general meeting on April 21, the Condamine Golf Club Incorporated requested Western Downs Regional Council investigate a large raw water bill of AMOUNT that the club had been issued.

Moved by councillor Ian Rasmussen and seconded by councillor George Moore, the motion was for council to relinquish 70 per cent of the gross water consumption charges.

This was on the basis that the ratepayer was eligible to be granted such a concession.

The motion stated that $2051.63 was to be paid towards the $2930.90 bill.

Councillor Peter Saxelby queried infrastructure service general manager Graham Cook on the status of a water plan for the club.

Mr Crook told Cr Saxelby that they had teams going to the club, with a water plan being part of that.

The motion was then carried.

